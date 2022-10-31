Glassman Wealth Services Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 26,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $70.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.