Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 679.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CWI opened at $22.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.