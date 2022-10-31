Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 21,641.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

V stock opened at $209.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.74. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

