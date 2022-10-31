Glassman Wealth Services Has $201,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $805,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

