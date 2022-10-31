Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $244.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.67 and a 200 day moving average of $217.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,953 shares of company stock worth $13,859,101 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

