Glassman Wealth Services Invests $128,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 524,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,943 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 90,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance
DFUS stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $52.22.
