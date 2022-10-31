Glassman Wealth Services Makes New $185,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.