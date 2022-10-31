Glassman Wealth Services Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $119.09 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average is $116.63.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

