Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Global Medical REIT Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE GMRE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.01. 842,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,882. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.34 million, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.
Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 442.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,015,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 133,106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 20.9% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
See Also
