Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE GMRE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.01. 842,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,882. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.34 million, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 442.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,015,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 133,106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 20.9% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

