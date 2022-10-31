Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48, RTT News reports. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.53-$9.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.53-9.75 EPS.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $125.31 on Monday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.51.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

