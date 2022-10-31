Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 514,160 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17.

