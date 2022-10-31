Globalstar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 25,839 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 98% compared to the average daily volume of 13,038 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globalstar news, CEO David B. Kagan purchased 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,933,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 247,500 shares of company stock worth $438,310 in the last three months. 62.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 101.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,263 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 170.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Globalstar by 25.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Price Performance

GSAT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.16. 917,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

