Gnosis Reaches Market Cap of $327.53 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $126.97 or 0.00622532 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $327.53 million and $5.20 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,406.78 or 0.31436490 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

