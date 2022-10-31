Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $3.29

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.18. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 17,471 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $679.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 61.5% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 74,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

