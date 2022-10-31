Governance OHM Trading Up 0.6% This Week (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $78,429.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,627.39 or 0.12748626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Governance OHM Token Trading
