Graco (NYSE:GGG) PT Raised to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Graco Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $69.41 on Friday. Graco has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,543,000 after purchasing an additional 156,441 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,455,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,358,000 after buying an additional 399,541 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after buying an additional 598,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after buying an additional 57,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

