Graham (GHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Graham to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:GHM opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. Graham has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 7,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $58,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,435.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 7,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $58,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,435.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 5,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Graham by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Graham by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Graham by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.