Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Price Up 5%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 237,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,931,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $490.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $205.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

About Gran Tierra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 144.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 102.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

