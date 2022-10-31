Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Price Up 5%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 237,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,931,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
The company has a market capitalization of $490.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $205.79 million for the quarter.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
