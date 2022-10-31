Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Trading Down 3.9%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.16. 13,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 717,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

