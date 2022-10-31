Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.