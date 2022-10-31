Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $7.71 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLDD. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 47,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 784,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 73,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

