Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,714,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 14,385,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,054.6 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Shares of GWLLF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.76.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

About Great Wall Motor

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.