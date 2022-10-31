Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,714,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 14,385,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,054.6 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
Shares of GWLLF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.76.
About Great Wall Motor
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Wall Motor (GWLLF)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.