Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,892,200 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 1,667,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 430.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.12. 2,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

