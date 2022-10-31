Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Raised to $32.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 185.56% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GTBIF. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.
Green Thumb Industries Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02.
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
