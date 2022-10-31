Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Raised to $32.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 185.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GTBIF. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

