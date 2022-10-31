Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Update

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE:GFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.88. 272,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Griffon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.32. Griffon had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $768.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Griffon by 485.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 517,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 78,576 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter worth $299,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Articles

