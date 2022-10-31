Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 6,940,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 700,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $431,008.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $795,622.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $235,143.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,183.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $795,622.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,924. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.