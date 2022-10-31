Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CEO Sells $5,212,200.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.23. 4,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,224. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.67 and a 200-day moving average of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

