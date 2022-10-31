GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GSI Technology Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of GSIT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 24,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,920. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSI Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GSI Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.