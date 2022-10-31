Guild of Guardians (GOG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $61.24 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $61.24 million and $1.13 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guild of Guardians alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012323 BTC.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guild of Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guild of Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.