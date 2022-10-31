Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Down 18.8% in October

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Gulf Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Gulf Resources stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.41. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,205. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.02. Gulf Resources has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 12.74%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gulf Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

In related news, COO Naihui Miao sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,578.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $230,600. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

