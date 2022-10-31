GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. GXChain has a market cap of $433.07 million and $854.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00018782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007050 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008396 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.