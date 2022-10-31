Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 275 ($3.32) target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Shares of HLN opened at $6.25 on Friday. Haleon has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLN. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

