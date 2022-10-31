Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

