Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.85

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

