Harsco (HSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Harsco to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Harsco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Harsco Stock Up 8.7 %

HSC stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Harsco has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $417.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Harsco by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Harsco by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

