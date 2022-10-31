Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.22 million for the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
Shares of HVT.A opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $468.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.25.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.