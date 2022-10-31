Hawkins (HWKN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Hawkins to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $246.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.93 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, analysts expect Hawkins to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $956.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.81. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 26.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.