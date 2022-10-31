Hawkins (HWKN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Hawkins to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $246.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.93 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, analysts expect Hawkins to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hawkins Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $956.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.81. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 26.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
