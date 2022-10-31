Hayward (HAYW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Hayward to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hayward to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAYW opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hayward has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,619,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 30.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

