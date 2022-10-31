Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $9.15 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $500.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 54.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $22,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

