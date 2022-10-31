HEICO (HEI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HEICO (NYSE: HEI):

10/24/2022 – HEICO was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

10/12/2022 – HEICO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – HEICO is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – HEICO is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – HEICO was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

HEICO Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HEI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.37. 4,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,169. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $165.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.61.

Get HEICO Co alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HEICO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.