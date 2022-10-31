Heliogen (HLGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

Heliogen stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. Heliogen has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

In other Heliogen news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 193,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $486,790.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 846,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,069.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,353,200 shares of company stock worth $6,184,133 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth about $6,430,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth about $5,908,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Heliogen by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 593,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

