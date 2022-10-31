Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.93. 81,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,990,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 101.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

