HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 229.0 days.

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $68.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $68.30.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

