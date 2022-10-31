Henry Schein (HSIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.75-$4.91 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSIC opened at $70.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

