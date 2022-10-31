Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $334.18 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.81 and its 200 day moving average is $347.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

