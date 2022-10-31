Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,389.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 131,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 6.6 %

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $321.64 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $321.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.04 and a 200 day moving average of $275.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.