Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,299,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

