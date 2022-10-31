Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Insider Activity

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.8 %

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $78.51 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

