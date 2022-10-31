Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $333.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.13 and its 200 day moving average is $376.79. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $559.02.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
