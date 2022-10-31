Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $333.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.13 and its 200 day moving average is $376.79. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.802 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.