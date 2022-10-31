Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $115.18 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $115.18 million and approximately $862,884.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00015448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

